Michael Jackson's death ruled homicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that Michael Jackson's death has been ruled a homicide.

The official says the Los Angeles County coroner has determined that Jackson was given a fatal combination of drugs hours before he died June 25.

The official refused to be identified because the findings have not been made public. Forensic tests are said to have found the powerful anesthetic propofol acted together with at least two sedatives to cause Jackson's death.

The findings could mean that Dr. Conrad Murray, Jackson's personal physician, could face criminal charges. Murray is already the target of a manslaughter investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to a search warrant affidavit unsealed today in Houston, Murray told investigators he administered a 25 mg dose of propofol around 10:40 a.m. after spending the night injecting Jackson with two sedatives in an unsuccessful attempt to get him to sleep.

