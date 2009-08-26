Family, friends of Jaxon Stark want to raise awareness

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - Family and friends of Jaxon Stark will host a community awareness fundraiser this Friday, at the Dale Street Park in Sioux City.

Stark was hurt and later died after he was hit by a semi truck while riding his bike.

Now, family and friends of Jaxon want to raise awareness.

Sioux City Police officers will demonstrate bicycle safety and community health and organ donation representatives will also be on hand to answer questions.

Jaxon's family members say all of the community is invited to attend.

"We're hanging in there. We're staying strong. You have to be strong for each other and for him. We're doing this for him, so not only for him but so another child's lif. Hopefully we can help out," said, Cortney Stark, Jaxon's Aunt.

The Community Awareness Fundraiser will be held on Friday, August 28th from 5 to 8 p.m.

It's at the Dale Street Park on 15th and Dale Streets in Sioux City.

The cost is $5 dollars for hot dogs or hamburgers, chips and a drink.

The donations will go toward the Jaxon Stark Trust Fund to cover medical and funeral costs.