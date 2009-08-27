Kennedy leaves lasting impression on Sioux City man - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kennedy leaves lasting impression on Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Senator Ted Kennedy failed to win the Democratic nomination when he ran for President in 1979, but he left a lasting impression on those he met in Sioux City during a campaign stop.

Dave Somsky of Sioux City is one of those people. He's the Chair of the Woodbury County Democrats.

Somsky says he was fortunate enough to have not only met Kennedy, but receive a thank you telephone call from him. He says he doesn't really remember what he said in the conversation, but remembers the excitement from it.

"And it was... inspiring. The telephone conversation they had set that up, cause I had been campaigning for him, it was like a thank you call," Somsky said.

Kennedy's campaign stop took him to the campus of Morningside College. Somsky says he'll always remember how remarkable of a man and leader Kennedy was.

