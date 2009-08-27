Economy affecting postal service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The economy is going to have an impact on your mail delivery. The Sioux City Post Office and other postal branches across Iowa will be changing routes.

Mail volume is down nearly 12% in Iowa, so the Postal Service plans to make changes to operations, staffing and facilities to match the volume.

While there's no word whether there will be specific job cuts, Sioux City Postmaster Lori Slater-Trautwein says they are adjusting carrier routes.

She says they're working to minimize the inconvenience but that the changes may impact the delivery times some customers are used to.