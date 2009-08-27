Omaha men face attempted murder charges in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Omaha men face attempted murder charges in Iowa

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) -- A high speed chase through two western Iowa counties this morning ended with the arrests of two men.

Just before 8:30 Thursday morning, officers began chasing two men in western Crawford County, after police say they tried to steal from a Dow City car wash.

The chase took officers through Denison and into Carroll County on Highway 30. It ended when officers deployed stop sticks, and the men's vehicle rolled into a ditch.

The driver, 26-year-old Mark Lea, Junior of Omaha and his passenger, 36-year-old Brian Thessen, also of Omaha, are being held at the Carroll County Jail on attempted murder charges. They face several related charges in Crawford County.

