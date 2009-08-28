Fire destroys Monona County building

NEAR SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -- A fire in rural Monona County, Iowa kept firefighters busy for several hours Thursday night.

Just after 7:00, a passerby reported smoke coming out of a tool shed at a farm on 120th Street just west of Sloan.

Firefighters from four departments battled tried to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby garage. The garage was just scorched, but firefighters couldn't save the shed.

"This building was a total loss. The garage, which sits probably ten to fifteen feet away (suffered) very heavy smoke damage," said Sloan fire chief Lee Blanchard.

No large farm equipment, like tractors were in the building at the time.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg