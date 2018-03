SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Senator Tom Harkin will make a stop in Sioux City next week.

On Tuesday, the senator will visit YouthBuild to learn how students there prepare for future careers, along with obtaining their diplomas and GEDs.

Harkin's been a longtime supporter of the YouthBuild program.

Earlier this summer, Harkin secured more than one million dollars to allow the students to build homes for low income families.