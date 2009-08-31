Congress will return in less than a week to tackle health care reform

(NBC - KTIV) - The loss of Senator Ted Kennedy in the middle of trying to craft a deal on health care means Democrats need a new leader and they're looking to the White House for help.

"The President's got to decide in a sense, and he has, and to step up and really frame this again for us," said Senator Chris Dodd, on Meet The Press.

Analysts say Congress is deeply divided.

"We're looking at a Congress that's never been more polarized," said Jonathan Capehart, of the Washington Post.

President Obama must set a clear course.

"I think, sooner or later, the President has to weigh in, and he has to carry the ball," said Utah Senator Orrin Hatch.

A.B. Stoddard of "The Hill" said, "He has failed to articulate a strong message about what he wants in the final bills."

What Republicans want, and what they say angry constituents want, is to start over.

"They've said we need to scrap these flawed bills and take the time to develop the real solutions that the American people want and need," said Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming.

Is a Government run insurance option one of those solutions? Lawmakers are divided.

They're all worried about the cost and there's no consensus on what Kennedy would've done.

"What Teddy would do is he would fight for that public option," said Senator John Kerry.

"Kennedy would know that a number of those things can't be done in a bipartisan way," said Hatch.

Democrats and Republicans, now looking to a new leader, to lay out a plan both sides can agree on.