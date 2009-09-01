Dordt College and St. Luke's College enter into an agreement

Sioux City, IOWA (KTIV) - With the sign of a pen, two colleges are now entering into a consortium agreement.

Tuesday, Dordt College and St. Luke's College signed a cooperative agreement at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.

Officials say the two colleges have been partners for ten years and now this will benefit the nursing students by being enrolled at two institutions.

"Students will experience a seemless and a single institutional financial aide process also at Dordt College. They will have the opportunitites to participate in co-corricular activities at Dordt College, such as athletics and music," said Michael Stiles, Chancellor of St. Luke's College.

Thirty-six students will be admitted per semester and officials say with this partnership, it's a leap forward in nursing education.

"We wanted a program that would be not only focused on the insight into the science, into the skills, into the theory of nursing, we wanted one that would be of service, one that would actually make a difference in the lives of patients," said Dr. Carl Zylstra, President of Dordt College.

The majority of clinical instruction takes place at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center and when students complete the program they graduate with an associate of science of nursing degree.

Consortium students are eligible for continued enrollement at Dordt College in the B.S.N. degree completion program.

¶