Rants, Vander Plaats trade jabs over backgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Vander Plaats is defending himself against claims he's distorting his business background.

Republican rival Christopher Rants says a Sioux City organization Vander Plaats headed "tanked financially" during his tenure.

Rants says a review of tax records shows that Opportunities Unlimited, an agency that serves people with brain injuries, went from a surplus of more than $470,000 to a deficit of more than $630,000 under Vander Plaats.

Vander Plaats disputed that on Tuesday, saying Rants is showing signs of desperation.

Vander Plaats says Rants has his facts wrong and that the agency was sound when he left in 2000.

