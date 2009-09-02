Young people planning help for community

YANKTON, SD -- (KTIV) A young adults group in Yankton, South Dakota is doing what it can to help out in the community.

They're called "Verve," which means a person who has vigor, spirit, and style. It's a group of nearly 200 young adults who meet regularly to discuss social networking and civic opportunities in their lives.

Today, they learned about leadership and management from a South Dakota State University professor. With so much going on in a young adult's life, members say it's a great way to stay connected.

"It's easy to get distracted and not get involved in the community and not remember what's important and those relationships around you and so our whole goal is to make sure that doesn't get missed and with everybody's busy lives and to remind people to get involved and to carve some time out of that busy life to do good things," said Nate Franzen, Verve President.