Lawyers for VanGammeren want case dismissed

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Lawyers for a northwest Iowa man facing perjury charges in the disappearance of Wilma June Nissen want his case dismissed.

Last month, John VanGammeren was arrested on six counts of perjury. Prosecutors say the Inwood, Iowa, man lied to investigators while under oath when he was questioned about Nissen's death in 1978. Her body was found in a roadside ditch south of Larchwood, Iowa.

VanGammeren's lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case based on comments made by an FBI agent to the Sioux City Journal newspaper, back in June.

According to court documents, special agent Jon Moeller referred to the questioning of VanGammeren as a "big negotiation game" And that, "The more that is out there in the press, the less he is going to cooperate."

VanGammeren's lawyer says that statement unfairly reflects on his client's character and credibility. If the judge doesn't dismiss the case, VanGammeren's lawyer wants the case moved out of Lyon County.

A judge will rule on those motions during a hearing set for September 14th.