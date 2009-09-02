New York firefighters to help out at Little Sioux

BLENCOE, Iowa (KTIV) -- New York City firefighters will travel to western Iowa this week to help rebuild a Boy Scout camp that was destroyed by a deadly tornado.

The Little Sioux Scout Ranch was destroyed on June 11th, 2008. The twister also killed four scouts. Nearly 50 others were injured.

Volunteers have rebuilt the camp, which was rededicated earlier this year. The new buildings are able to withstand winds up to 250 mph.

The New York firefighters will build a chapel at the camp and help with other rebuilding efforts on the anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks.