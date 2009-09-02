New York firefighters to help out at Little Sioux - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New York firefighters to help out at Little Sioux

Posted:

BLENCOE, Iowa (KTIV) -- New York City firefighters will travel to western Iowa this week to help rebuild a Boy Scout camp that was destroyed by a deadly tornado.

The Little Sioux Scout Ranch was destroyed on June 11th, 2008. The twister also killed four scouts. Nearly 50 others were injured.

Volunteers have rebuilt the camp, which was rededicated earlier this year. The new buildings are able to withstand winds up to 250 mph.

The New York firefighters will build a chapel at the camp and help with other rebuilding efforts on the anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.