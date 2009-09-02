Harkin sees opportunity in cap and trade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Senate Ag Committee Chairman Tom Harkin says he hopes to build on the agricultural provisions of the House passed climate change bill in the Senate.

The Iowa Senator even sees an opportunity for farmers to make money in a cap and trade program.

Harkin says, "There's a lot we can do in agriculture to sequester carbon and provide for more conservation payments to farmers. So farmers can actually make money on this."

However, several other Senators disagree, largely because it will increase energy costs for farmers and consumers.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota is one of several opposed to the legislation.

"I think a cap and trade bill along the lines of what passed in the House is going to be very difficult to pass through the Senate," Thune said.

Thune says he doesn't think the Senate Democrats have the 60 vote majority they need in the Senate to move the legislation.