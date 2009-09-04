Sioux Center business destroyed by fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux Center business destroyed by fire

Posted:

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux Center, Iowa business is destroyed after a fire this morning.

Just before 10 o'clock, the Sioux Center fire department arrived to find heavy smoke coming from Polo's Market and Mexican Food store.

The living quarters of the building was filled with flames.

Luckily the fire was contained just the Polo's building... but surrounding businesses suffered some smoke damage.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

Officials believe the fire was started by an unattended candle.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.