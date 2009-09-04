Sioux Center business destroyed by fire

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux Center, Iowa business is destroyed after a fire this morning.

Just before 10 o'clock, the Sioux Center fire department arrived to find heavy smoke coming from Polo's Market and Mexican Food store.

The living quarters of the building was filled with flames.

Luckily the fire was contained just the Polo's building... but surrounding businesses suffered some smoke damage.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.

Officials believe the fire was started by an unattended candle.

Luckily, no one was injured.