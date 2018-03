NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Norfolk, Nebraksa police are looking for a woman reported missing by her parents.

Authorities say 19-year-old Lacey Anderson of Norfolk has been missing since August 23rd.

Nebraska court records show Anderson was due in court to face sentencing on September 21st.

Police say Lacey Anderson is 5-feet 3-inches, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk police at 402-644-8700.