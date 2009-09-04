Volunteers honor scouts' memories with new chapel

NEAR BLENCOE, Iowa (KTIV) -- When the twin towers fell it took the lives of 343 firefighters and paramedics. Ever since, members of the New York City Fire Department honor those who died that day by volunteering.

This year they're in western Iowa at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch. The boy scout camp was leveled by a tornado last year that killed four scouts and injured 48 others.

This morning, hundreds of volunteers began building a chapel one branch at a time. It's a new chapel and officials with the Boy Scouts of America say it has special meaning because of the wood that is being used to build it.

"It is very strong, very resilient and it does equate to what the Boy Scouts are. Especially the ones that were up here that night," said Denny Deters, Mid American Council's Reservation Director.

Now volunteers are working on much more than a chapel, they're working on new trails, new buildings and clearing out brush that's still left over from the tornado.