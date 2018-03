IRENE, S.D. (AP) -- A 50-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle ran into a calf on a rural Yankton County road.

Sheriff Dave Hunhoff says Lenny Jay Lee of rural Irene was about four miles southwest of the town when his Harley-Davidson hit the calf. The accident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

