Labor Council holds annual picnic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Labor Day picnic in Sioux City's Riverside Park honors hard working American men and woman.

Hundreds of people turned out at this year's picnic. The annual event has been going on since the turn of the century.

Organizers say it's a great opportunity for working people to enjoy time with family.

John Hamm of the Northwest Iowa Labor Council says, "They're the people who built this country, without labor we have nothing in this nation."

Rick Mullin says, "You know there's good working people that come here. All the speakers you hear, makes for a great day and the weather is perfect."

There was also a climbing wall for kids to challenge their skills.