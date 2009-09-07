Siouxland family celebrates baby on Labor Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- This Labor Day invited some new life into the world. The first baby born in Sioux City came early this morning at 6:13.

Bryson Jace Arredondo was born to Phil Arredondo and Corren Leyva of North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Corren had been scheduled to deliver tomorrow, but Bryson decided to come a little early.

And even though it is Labor Day, Corren says she didn't have many labor pains at all.

"Tomorrow is my due date, I was scheduled to come at six in the morning to be enduced, and Sunday night around six thirty I started having contractions" said Corren Leyva of North Sioux City.

Bryson weighed in at eight pounds, four ounces, and is 22 and a half inches long.

He has five older brothers and sisters.