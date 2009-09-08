Report: Most Iowa business in compliance with smoking ban

UNDATED (KTIV) -- When it comes to Iowa's smoking ban, most of the state's businesses are in compliance.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says during the first year of the ban, only about 1% of businesses covered by the Smokefree Air Act received a notice of potential violation.

In Woodbury County, just 1.6% of businesses received a valid complaint.

Montgomery County in Southwest Iowa, had the highest percentage of complaints, with close 9.5% of covered businesses receiving a complaint.

Pocahontas County had no complaints.