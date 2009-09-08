Health officials dispel H1N1 vaccination concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Folks have some concerns about the side effects of the H1N1 vaccination. One of those, which is listed in an e-mail that's circulating, is Guillain-Barre Syndrome, or GBS.

GBS is a brain disorder which attacks the lining of the nerves causing paralysis and inability to breathe. The disorder can be fatal.

Local health officials say they haven't heard anything linking the disorder to the new H1N1 vaccine.

"At this time we are not hearing of any side effects like Guillain-Barre. We're seeing kind of the typical things you see with an immunization. Sometimes a little soreness of an arm, sometimes a little redness, maybe a little fever, so far the clinical trials, as far as we are aware of, have not produced anything they have not expected," said Linda Drey of Siouxland District Health.

Health officials say not getting the vaccine can be much more detrimental to your health than the risk of getting GBS.