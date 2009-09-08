Officials say move from Vantus to Great Southern Bank going well

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Tuesday marked the second day of operation for Great Southern Bank in Sioux City, the bank that bought Vantus Bank, last week.

So far, officials says, the process is going well. But, a complete transition won't take place for several months.

They say everything -- except for shares -- were transferred to the Great Southern Bank name.

If you had a home mortgage with Vantus bank, it's now with Great Southern Bank, and you can still pay those at the bank.

Account numbers should stay the same, but officials say they can't be certain.

"We don't know that yet. We anticipate that to be the case and we've done enough research to feel that that will be the case but we don't know that for sure," said Great Southern Bank director of retail banking Barby Pohl.

Pohl also says they don't anticipate anyone losing their job.

There maybe some re-adjustment of positions, but she says there won't be any company layoffs.