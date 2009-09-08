Qwest to hire 100 workers for Sioux City call center - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Qwest to hire 100 workers for Sioux City call center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Qwest will hire nearly 100 more workers for its Sioux City call center.

The company has scheduled a job fair for this Thursday and Friday to fill the openings. That's on top of 80 workers Qwest recently hired.

Starting pay for the jobs is $10.50 an hour, but, after training, pay jumps one dollar. And, after a year, the pay is $12.50 per hour.

Apply in person at Qwest's call center, at 5800 Discovery Boulevard, from 10 to 4 this Thursday and Friday.

You can also go online to apply.

