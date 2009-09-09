Mom arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) -- Authorities say they've taken over custody of a 3-year-old Norfolk boy and arrested his mom because he tested positive for methamphetamine.

Norfolk Police Capt. Leon Chapman says 31-year-old Edna Sarmiento was arrested on charges including felony child abuse.

The child was turned over to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Chapman says Sarmiento's other three children have been out of state, visiting their father.

