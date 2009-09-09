Mom arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mom arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth

Posted:

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) -- Authorities say they've taken over custody of a 3-year-old Norfolk boy and arrested his mom because he tested positive for methamphetamine.

Norfolk Police Capt. Leon Chapman says 31-year-old Edna Sarmiento was arrested on charges including felony child abuse.

The child was turned over to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Chapman says Sarmiento's other three children have been out of state, visiting their father.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.