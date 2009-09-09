Congressman King has doubts about president's health care proposal

UNDATED (KTIV) -- President Barack Obama is calling on Congress to approve health care legislation he says will protect millions of Americans.

While he still favors a bipartisan approach, he warned he will "call out" those who make distortions.

Obama told Congress tonight that a public option would be part of an insurance exchange for last resort coverage. Obama says the Congressional Budget Office estimates less than 5 percent of Americans would sign up for the option.

Obama says the option would not be funded by taxpayers, but would be self sufficient and rely on the premiums it collects.

Republican Iowa Congressman Steve King, says he has doubts about funding for the public plan, including promises from the president that it would in part be funded by limits to administrative costs and executive salaries.

"You know, the government isn't famous for reducing administrative costs. The government usually drives up administrative costs. The president has made the determination that they're going to try to control executive salaries. That runs counter to the free enterprise system we have," King said.

King also believes the number of uninsured Americans is much lower than the president's estimate of 47 million.