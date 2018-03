DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) -- A new hospital for Crawford County, Iowa is closer to becoming a reality.

The hospital's board of trustees has voted to approve construction bids for a new hospital that would replace the current facility.

The whole project should cost around $31 million.

The only remaining step is for the board of trustees to sign the official construction contracts at its September 28 meeting.

Crawford County's new hospital should be open by June of 2011.