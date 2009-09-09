Morningside College posts record enrollment - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside College posts record enrollment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Enrollment at Sioux City's Morningside College is at record levels despite the poor economy.

With more than 2,000 full and part time students registered for the fall 2009 semester, its the largest enrollment in the schools 115 year history.

Officials say the freshman class of 325 is so big because the school's been working hard on a successful fundraising campaign.

"Our athletic teams are winning. The campus facilities have improved a lot, thanks to the campaign it's a beautiful place to be a student. We have successful academic programs, a re-energized honors program, successful mock trial program, the speech club that's beginning," said Dr. William C. Deeds of Morningside College.

This is the eighth year in a row that Morningside College has posted increased enrollment.

