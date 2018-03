YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -- Officials in Yankton, South Dakota break ground today on a new data center.

Mount Marty College, IBM, Dataware Green and the city of Yankton have all partnered to build a data center on this land on the west side of town.

It's being dubbed "Project MIDY."

While the center will bring just a handful of jobs, local leaders say it will provide a tax boost for Yankton.