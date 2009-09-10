Group prepares for patriotic weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Group prepares for patriotic weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A group of local patriots will be hosting an event this weekend marking Patriot Day and Constitution Day.

The US Patriots of Faith hosted its first public event, a Flag Day celebration, in June and are excited to give it another try.

Sunday's event, called "Patriots of the Constitution," will celebrate Constitution Day, normally celebrated on September 17th, and Patriot Day which is a remembrance of September 11th.

The group will award 13 people with a Patriot Award for their service to the community.

"What makes a community what the community is, is the heart and soul behind those that are the leaders in that community, and how they can activate and inspire others to become part of that inspiration and that drive for the community," said R. Doc Zortman of US Patriots of Faith.

The Patriots of the Constitution event is this Sunday, September 13th at the Klinger Neal Theater at Morningside College. The afternoon event will start at 2:00 and last about an hour and a half.

