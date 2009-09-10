Siouxland Honor Flight prepares for third trip

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- After two successful trips to Washington D.C., Siouxland Honor Flight is raising money for a third.

Siouxland Honor Flight was the first hub in Iowa to take World War II veterans to see the memorial in their honor in the nation's capitol.

The cost of each flight is between $92- and $95,000, with veterans flying completely free.

Cathy Mueller, organizer of Siouxland Honor Flight says she doesn't want part of history to be lost with our veterans.

"We're thanking them for what they did then, and what we have now. That's what its all about. It's come 60 something years too late for some, and the ones that are still with us need to be acknowledged and honored," Mueller said.

If you'd like to donate to their cause, there's a fundraiser this Saturday at Bob's Watering Hole located at 722 West 7th Street in Sioux City. It's their 14th Annual Poker Run and Auction.

The cost is $20 for the poker run and dinner, or just $10 for the dinner. Registration is at nine with the Poker run at eleven. All proceeds will benefit Siouxland Honor Flight.