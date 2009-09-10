South Sioux hopes 'power park' will bring in business

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- South Sioux City, Nebraska is one of three cities in the Cornhusker state that will take part in a new initiative to bring in new jobs.

The state is working with South Sioux to bring businesses like data centers and high tech industries to this land on the west side of town.

The initiative aims to bring high paying jobs to retain a high quality workforce and leaders hope the shovel-ready sites will be an added incentive to potential employers.

Tomorrow city leaders will be in Lincoln talking to site selectors to bring those potential businesses to South Sioux City.

"That will give us an excellent one on one discussion with those site selection consultants and they'll see that we have a first rate community, first rate area and the ability to handle data centers," said City Administrator Lance Hedquist.

The site selection consultants help to match up business with communities that fit their needs for size and location.