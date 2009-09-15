Young girl seriously hurt after hit by pickup - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Young girl seriously hurt after hit by pickup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux City girl was seriously hurt Tuesday night after she was hit by a pickup.

It happened around 6:00 near the intersection of West Third Street and West Street. Police say a four-year-old girl was playing unattended near Third Street, when she ran out into traffic.

She was taken to Mercy Medical Center, and then airlifted to Omaha.

"It appears as if a little girl ran from back behind one of the cars in the neighborhood, chasing a dog and was struck by the front bumper of that vehicle," said Sioux City Police Sergeant David Bishop.

Police don't know yet whether speed was a factor. The driver of a Toyota pickup has not been cited.

