Students raise, release butterflies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Four weeks into school and students at Leeds Elementary School have already raised their own butterflies.

Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Walsh's second grade class released about a dozen monarch butterflies they've raised since they were in the cocoon. The release took place at the butterfly garden behind the school. The garden was built with a donation from the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation.

Students say they learned a whole lot watching their butterflies grow.

"The first one hatched and we liked it and then the second one came but we didn't get to see it," said second grader Autumn Niedanum.

"I know that when they're caterpillars they can set traps off and the bugs that get caught in them have to get out of it," said second grader Jacob Montgomery.

Students also sang about the life cycle of a butterfly to their parents.

The butterflies released today are expected to fly to Mexico. The students will be able to track them online thanks to a number sticker on each butterfly's wings.