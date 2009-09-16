Tisha Vega sentenced for DUI, moved to district court - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tisha Vega sentenced for DUI, moved to district court

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former South Sioux City, Nebraska foster mom charged with attempted murder in Colfax County, Nebraska has been moved over to district court.

Tisha Vega, and her husband Carlos, are accused of walking into a neighbor's home in Schuyler, Nebraska, then strangling and beating him. The neighbor, Miguel Garcia, suffered serious cuts and a cracked skull.

The Vegas' next court appearance is scheduled for the end of this month.

Last month Vega was sentenced on child abuse charges in the death of South Sioux City toddler Nathanial Saunsoci.

Tuesday, Tisha Vega was sentenced in Colfax County to six months in jail on an earlier DUI charge when police say she tried to hit another car.

