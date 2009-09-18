Spaulding Park closer to becoming school site

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Now that Sioux City leaders and school board members have approved a land swap, Spaulding Park is a step closer to becoming a new school for Joy and Longfellow students.

In exchange for a portion of the park, the district will give the city the old East Middle site on Morningside Avenue and a slice of land north of the growing residential community known as Woodbury Heights.

The next step is to have the city officially vacate the property.

City leaders are expected to give their approval on Monday.