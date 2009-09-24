"Stay-cations" boost camping at Iowa's state parks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Summer just came to an end earlier this week and it was a busy one for campgrounds at Iowa's state parks.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources worked to promote "stay-cations" at state parks, and it looks like it worked, with record attendance this year.

That's especially good news for the DNR as the department's general fund was cut by 15%. Because of the cuts, the DNR has had a tough time keeping up with mowing, but they're glad to have the big crowds.

"I was looking today at the records at Stone State Park. The campgrounds have been full every weekend. Cabins, we can't build them fast enough -- they're always full," said DNR director Richard Leopold.

Leopold's in the midst of a series of meetings statewide. Thursday's forum was open to the public, where they discussed the DNR's top priorities, the environmental report card and budgetary issues.