John Fitch

Age: 55

Occupation: Business Owner, construction and Partner for Sun Valley Golf Course

Family: married; 5 adult children

Education:
High School: Heelan High School, 1972
Some college from Briar Cliff University

Platform: Sioux City city government is a big business. I am not satisfied city government is being run as efficiently. I feel its important that city government work for the people of Sioux City. It's not where people are working for the city.

Top Issues
1. City Infrastructure
2. Sewage Treatment plant

Phone number: 233-1716

Website: none

email: johnfitch54@yahoo.com

