Sioux City City Council Candidate Keith Radig will be in the KTIV Studio for a live interview in the 6 p.m. newscast and online chat to follow.

Age: 30

Occupation: Sales at Hom Furniture

Family: Married; son, 3; daughter, 1; daughter, 7

Education

High School: Algona High School, Algona, Iowa

Morningside College, Sioux City, IA

Full Sail, Winter Park, FL - degree in film and video production

Platform: As your councilman, I will focus on three main issues: spending, taxes, and

debt. It all starts with cutting the wasteful spending out of the

city budget. Only after reducing spending can we lower property taxes

and take a bite out of the city's staggering $175,682,516.00 debt.



Top Issues

1. Control city spending

2. Lower property tax burden

Phone number: 712-560-6542

Website: www.radigforcouncil.host22.com

email: keradig@cableone.net