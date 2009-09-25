Sioux City City Council Candidate Keith Radig will be in the KTIV Studio for a live interview in the 6 p.m. newscast and online chat to follow.More >>
Age: 30
Occupation: Sales at Hom Furniture
Family: Married; son, 3; daughter, 1; daughter, 7
Education
High School: Algona High School, Algona, Iowa
Morningside College, Sioux City, IA
Full Sail, Winter Park, FL - degree in film and video production
Platform: As your councilman, I will focus on three main issues: spending, taxes, and
debt. It all starts with cutting the wasteful spending out of the
city budget. Only after reducing spending can we lower property taxes
and take a bite out of the city's staggering $175,682,516.00 debt.
Top Issues
1. Control city spending
2. Lower property tax burden
Phone number: 712-560-6542
Website: www.radigforcouncil.host22.com
email: keradig@cableone.net