Keith Radig

Age: 30

Occupation: Sales at Hom Furniture

Family: Married; son, 3; daughter, 1; daughter, 7

Education
High School: Algona High School, Algona, Iowa
Morningside College, Sioux City, IA 
Full Sail, Winter Park, FL - degree in film and video production

Platform:  As your councilman, I will focus on three main issues: spending, taxes, and
debt.  It all starts with cutting the wasteful spending out of the
city budget. Only after reducing spending can we lower property taxes
and take a bite out of the city's staggering $175,682,516.00 debt.

Top Issues
1. Control city spending
2. Lower property tax burden

Phone number: 712-560-6542

Website: www.radigforcouncil.host22.com

email: keradig@cableone.net

