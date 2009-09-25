Sioux City City Council Candidate Ian Rappolt will be in the KTIV Studio for a live interview in the 6 p.m. newscast and online chat to follow.More >>
Age: 24
Occupation: Teacher for kids with mental disabilities at the Boys and Girls home
Family: single; no children
Education:
High School: Spencer-Naper High School, Nebraska
Bachelor's in history, political science and secondary education from Briar Cliff University
Platform: I want the average citizen's voice to be heard when I'm elected and I want to make sure, as a councilman, we stick to the issues that matter to city. I want to use tax dollars more responsibly.
Top Issues:
1. City infrastructure
2. Bringing in new diverse businesses; manufacturing and higher-end technology
Phone number: 560-3530
Website: www.teamrappolt.com
email: rappolti@cableone.net