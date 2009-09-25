Thomas Padgett - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Thomas Padgett

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired
Director of Gerald Ford Institute for Public Policy and Service from 2002-2006
Professor at Briar Cliff from 1967-2001

Family: Married; son, 32; daughter, 34

Education:
High School: Lansing, Michigan
Bachelor's in psychology and biology from Albion College, Michigan 
Master's in experimental psychology from Miami University (Ohio) 
Doctorate in experimental psychology from University of South Dakota

Platform: I bring experience in having been mayor and a city council member, previously, that will help us solve current issues and bring what I think is clear-thinking and experience to the council.

Top Issues:
1. Budget concerns
2. Public safety

Phone number: 712-560-0890

Website: www.padgettforcouncil.com

email: tom@padgettforcouncil.com or tpadgett@siouxlan.net

