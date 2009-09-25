Thomas Padgett

Sioux City City Council Candidate Tom Padgett will be in the KTIV Studio for a live interview in the 6 p.m. newscast and online chat to follow.

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired

Director of Gerald Ford Institute for Public Policy and Service from 2002-2006

Professor at Briar Cliff from 1967-2001



Family: Married; son, 32; daughter, 34

Education:

High School: Lansing, Michigan

Bachelor's in psychology and biology from Albion College, Michigan

Master's in experimental psychology from Miami University (Ohio)

Doctorate in experimental psychology from University of South Dakota

Platform: I bring experience in having been mayor and a city council member, previously, that will help us solve current issues and bring what I think is clear-thinking and experience to the council.

Top Issues:

1. Budget concerns

2. Public safety

Phone number: 712-560-0890

Website: www.padgettforcouncil.com

email: tom@padgettforcouncil.com or tpadgett@siouxlan.net