Thomas Padgett

Sioux City City Council Candidate Tom Padgett will be in the KTIV Studio for a live interview in the 6 p.m. newscast and online chat to follow.More >>
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired
Director of Gerald Ford Institute for Public Policy and Service from 2002-2006
Professor at Briar Cliff from 1967-2001
Family: Married; son, 32; daughter, 34
Education:
High School: Lansing, Michigan
Bachelor's in psychology and biology from Albion College, Michigan
Master's in experimental psychology from Miami University (Ohio)
Doctorate in experimental psychology from University of South Dakota
Platform: I bring experience in having been mayor and a city council member, previously, that will help us solve current issues and bring what I think is clear-thinking and experience to the council.
Top Issues:
1. Budget concerns
2. Public safety
Phone number: 712-560-0890
Website: www.padgettforcouncil.com
email: tom@padgettforcouncil.com or tpadgett@siouxlan.net