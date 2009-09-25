Jim Rixner

Age: 63
Occupation: Director of Siouxland Mental Health Center
Family: Married; son, 39; son, 37; son, 28
Education:
High School: Pittsburgh, Penn.
Bachelor's in political science from Duquesne University
Master's in Social Work from University of Maryland
Platform: Make sure Sioux City continues to be a safe place, that economic development brings good business and good jobs to the community. Make sure that all the services the city's responsible for are well maintained; from streets to water to sewage treatment plants. I just want to make sure we have fair and equitable taxes for everybody.
Top Issues:
1. Economic development of Sioux City
2. Development of neighborhoods and fair taxes
Phone number: 712-490-0245
Website: none
email: jwrx@aol.com