Jim Rixner

Age: 63

Occupation: Director of Siouxland Mental Health Center

Family: Married; son, 39; son, 37; son, 28

Education:

High School: Pittsburgh, Penn.

Bachelor's in political science from Duquesne University

Master's in Social Work from University of Maryland

Platform: Make sure Sioux City continues to be a safe place, that economic development brings good business and good jobs to the community. Make sure that all the services the city's responsible for are well maintained; from streets to water to sewage treatment plants. I just want to make sure we have fair and equitable taxes for everybody.

Top Issues:

1. Economic development of Sioux City

2. Development of neighborhoods and fair taxes

Phone number: 712-490-0245

Website: none

email: jwrx@aol.com