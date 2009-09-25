Jim Rixner - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jim Rixner

Age: 63

Occupation: Director of Siouxland Mental Health Center

Family: Married; son, 39; son, 37; son, 28

Education:
High School: Pittsburgh, Penn.
Bachelor's in political science from Duquesne University
Master's in Social Work from University of Maryland

Platform: Make sure Sioux City continues to be a safe place, that economic development brings good business and good jobs to the community. Make sure that all the services the city's responsible for are well maintained; from streets to water to sewage treatment plants.  I just want to make sure we have fair and equitable taxes for everybody.

Top Issues:
1. Economic development of Sioux City
2. Development of neighborhoods and fair taxes

Phone number: 712-490-0245

Website: none

email: jwrx@aol.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.