Spencer, IA business goes green, shows green - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - One Siouxland company has had it's eye on 'green' since the beginning -- that's John Deere green.

But, now the Spencer, Iowa John Deere restoration company has officially 'gone green'... for the environment.

Tuesday, J-and-G Regional Services, along with the Spencer Ambassadors, cut the ribbon on their new building.

It's the newest 'green' facility in Clay County and includes geo-thermal heating and cooling... state-of-the-art construction and green lighting... rain gardens and permeable pavers -- which stop water run-off.

The owners... Gary and Julie Hoefling say 'going green' is a way for them to become more efficient and effective. Gary Hoefling, J & G Regional Services Inc. owner, said, "Energy is costly... we saw high cost crude 2-year ago, and I'm trying to save as much energy as possible and going green is the only way."

The project was funded through a grant from the U-S Department of Agriculture.

The USDA awarded J-and-G Regional Services more than 27-thousand dollars.

USDA officials are hoping it will inspire other rural companies to follow in the Hoefling's 'green' footsteps. Bill Menner, USDA Rural Development Iowa State Director, said, "We hope that there are other businesses out there in rural communities that are looking for opportunities to save money."

The total project cost more than $500,000.

