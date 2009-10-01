Firefighting 101: Twelve people learn what it takes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Twelve people, nine weeks, and one memorable experience: Learning what it takes to be a firefighter.

It's no secret that fighting fires is dangerous work, but those dozen curious people got more than a taste of the life-saving work.

Thursday, those men and women graduated from the very first Sioux City Citizens Fire Academy. "Academy" might be a little too formal for the grueling tasks these people had to perform.

They learned the ins and out of everything from special rescues, to CPR certification, even putting out real fires.

Fire Academy graduate Rhonda Capron says, "They (firefighters) go from zero to sixty within two seconds. You know, they're here, they're making supper, they they're out the door."

Capron says fire and rescue work is physical and emotional because you're often dealing with tragedy.

The fire department says this course helps give people a new appreciation for what they do every day.

Sergeant Joe Rodriguez says, "To see our different stuff, to see how heavy our gear is, they also are CPR certified, so it's a thing that's positive for the community, that we have twelve members that are now certified."

The course is three and a half hours once a week, for nine weeks and Rodriguez says they're already getting ready for next year. To apply for the 2010 session, click here.

Online Reporter: Zach Tecklenburg