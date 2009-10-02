"Fall Festival" a bargain hunter's paradise - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Fall Festival" a bargain hunter's paradise



SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- If you're looking for a great bargain, one fall festival is the place to go! This rummage sale features, clothes, toys, and even a bake sale.

The Fall Festival for Mission is taking place at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Sioux City, on Hamilton Boulevard. Organizers say it's a good way to help out those in need throughout the community.

Organizer Alaire Willits says, "The church keeps absolutely nothing from this. Every penny goes into the community through agencies that work with woman and children."

The sale runs Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

