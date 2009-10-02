Sioux City police see small signs of success with red light cameras

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City police are seeing signs of success with the red light cameras that went online two months ago.

In August, 28 tickets were given out for running a red light at Outer and Cheyenne. Interestingly, during an evaluation of Sioux City intersections three years ago, this approach had the largest number of offenses. Now, it has the least.

Compare that to the approach with the most red light runners, Pierce and Gordon, with 323 tickets given out in just a month.

The city also rejected 40 tickets submitted to them by the company operating the cameras.

"State law is a lot more restrictive, and when we have officers when we have patrol in these areas, they will write criminal violation for running a red light on circumstances where the camera system will not send you a violation," said Sioux City Police Captain Mel Williams.

Reasons for rejecting the "Drive Right" system tickets include emergency vehicles, the license plates don't match up and other police discretion.

During the second month the cameras were up and running, Sioux City gave out just over 1,100. That's a 14% drop from the first month.