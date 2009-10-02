Regular flu vaccine shipments lag

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -- Deputy state Health Department Secretary Laurie Gill says South Dakota has not yet received all the regular seasonal flu vaccine it has ordered.

She says it looks like there's a production delay but that officials think there will be enough for everyone.

Gill says health care officials are telling people it's still early in the flu season. And that it still will be fine for people to get their regular seasonal flu vaccine later in the fall.

Some vaccine suppliers said Thursday that shipments nationwide are behind partly because of the crunch to produce millions of doses of the swine flu vaccine.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)