Regular flu vaccine shipments lag - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Regular flu vaccine shipments lag

Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -- Deputy state Health Department Secretary Laurie Gill says South Dakota has not yet received all the regular seasonal flu vaccine it has ordered.

She says it looks like there's a production delay but that officials think there will be enough for everyone.

Gill says health care officials are telling people it's still early in the flu season. And that it still will be fine for people to get their regular seasonal flu vaccine later in the fall.

Some vaccine suppliers said Thursday that shipments nationwide are behind partly because of the crunch to produce millions of doses of the swine flu vaccine.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.