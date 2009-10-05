Wet fields delay soybean harvest

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - If you haven't noticed, it's rained a lot during the last week. In fact, some areas have gotten more than two inches in the past few days.

And that's creating soggy conditions for the soybean harvest.

A until the rains fell... a lot of farmers have been bringing in the beans. Experts say it should be a good year for the soybean harvest with some getting up to 60 bushels an acre.

Others... that missed out on the august rains... are getting about 45 bushels an acre. The soybean harvest usually is done by early October... but experts say don't panic yet. Joel DeJong, ISU Extension Agronomist says, "We're at the time frame we'd like to be done, but we also know the corn crop being a little late in maturing this year and a little wetter... that start is going to be a little later so being a little later on the soybean harvest isn't as big of a risk as it might be for some other years.

DeJong says farmers just need a few dry days before they can get back in their fields.