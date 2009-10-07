Women take the night off with a night out

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Women from all over Siouxland got a chance Wednesday night to kick back and relax!

Tonight was Mercy's Women's Night out at the Sioux City Convention Center. It's a night full of shopping, pampering, good food, and a little inspiration from a special speaker.

"It's gotten so big and I think women just love to be together. It's kind of a Siouxland thing, which is really neat. If we have events for women, they love to come out," said organizer Barb Flynn.

It's gotten so popular, in fact, that it's now spread between two nights.

Even more impressive, this year all 3,100 tickets sold out in just 37 minutes.

"I'm here with my daughter and my two step daughters and we're just here to have a good time and see Anita Renfroe," said Shirley Elser of Hartley, IA.

"It is very fun, you feel like you're being pampered as a women and every women needs to be pampered," said Julie Sampson of Primghar, IA.

This was the ninth year for the event and the fun continues into tomorrow night.