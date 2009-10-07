SB-L students ditch bus for a morning walk

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- Students in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa took advantage of some great fall weather to walk or bike to class.

As part of the 10th annual "Safe Kids Walk This Way" program, volunteers handed out T-shirts and granola bars at many of the crosswalks around the schools. They also talked to students about walking and bicycling to school safely.

It's estimated several hundred students walked to school and heard the free advice.

Volunteer Karin Ward says, "And we really look at this as a time for parents, to become educated and for care givers to become educated."

Hundreds of school districts across the country are taking part in today's program.